Markets

Two-Five, Five-Year Note Auctions Attract Mixed Demand

July 27, 2026 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Monday announced the results of this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes, revealing the sales attracted mixed demand.

While the two-year note auction attracted modestly above average demand, the five-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.315 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.189 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.408 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.200 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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