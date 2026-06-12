Twist Bioscience (TWST) Surges 9.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares ended the last trading session 9.3% higher at $74.05. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Twist Bioscience’s share price gain can likely be attributed to the growing investor confidence in its strengthening product portfolio and growth outlook. Sentiment was driven by continued strong demand for its core DNA Synthesis and Protein Solutions (DSPS) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) products, which delivered double-digit revenue growth. The company expanded its antibody discovery capabilities through a bispecific antibody licensing agreement with Invenra. Furthermore, it launched Twist TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit and Twist PCR-Free WGS Library Preparation Kitto enhance clinical research across a broad range of sample types.

This maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $114.9 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Twist Bioscience, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TWST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Twist Bioscience is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN), finished the last trading session 1.6% higher at $7.09. ARVN has returned -29.3% over the past month.

Arvinas' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +29.6% over the past month to -$0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +60.7%. Arvinas currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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