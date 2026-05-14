Twilio (TWLO) Price Target Increased by 28.02% to 195.09

The average one-year price target for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has been revised to $195.09 / share. This is an increase of 28.02% from the prior estimate of $152.39 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.29% from the latest reported closing price of $192.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an decrease of 422 owner(s) or 33.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.17%, an increase of 23.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 150,592K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,373K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,154K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 90.36% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,082K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,789K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,944K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 81.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,747K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 36.10% over the last quarter.

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