TVK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, TVK's low point in its 52 week range is $115.75 per share, with $175.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.99.
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Also see: Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
AREX market cap history
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