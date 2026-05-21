TVK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of TerraVest Industries Inc (TSX: TVK.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.19, changing hands as high as $142.24 per share. TerraVest Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVK's low point in its 52 week range is $115.75 per share, with $175.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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