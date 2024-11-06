Tuya Inc. Maintains Steady Share Capital in October

Tuya (TUYA) has released an update.

Tuya Inc., a Cayman Islands-based company with weighted voting rights, reported no changes in its share capital for October 2024, with authorized capital remaining at USD 50,000. The company reported the exercise of 32,500 options under its 2015 Equity Incentive Plan, with 223,773 Class A ordinary shares repurchased but not yet canceled. The issuance of restricted share units continued under both the 2015 and 2024 Share Schemes, reflecting Tuya’s ongoing commitment to its equity incentive structures.

