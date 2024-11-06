News & Insights

Stocks

Tuya Inc. Maintains Steady Share Capital in October

November 06, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tuya (TUYA) has released an update.

Tuya Inc., a Cayman Islands-based company with weighted voting rights, reported no changes in its share capital for October 2024, with authorized capital remaining at USD 50,000. The company reported the exercise of 32,500 options under its 2015 Equity Incentive Plan, with 223,773 Class A ordinary shares repurchased but not yet canceled. The issuance of restricted share units continued under both the 2015 and 2024 Share Schemes, reflecting Tuya’s ongoing commitment to its equity incentive structures.

For further insights into TUYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TUYA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.