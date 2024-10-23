Tutor Perini unit awarded $1.1B Kensico-Eastview Connection Tunnel Project

Tutor Perini (TPC) announced that its subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.1B by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection for the Kensico-Eastview Connection Tunnel Project. The scope of work entails the construction of a new deep rock tunnel between the Kensico Reservoir and the Catskill/Delaware Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Facility, both in Westchester County, New York. The new tunnel will provide an additional means of conveying water between the Kensico Reservoir and the CDUV Facility, enhancing operational resiliency and redundancy for New York City’s water supply system. Work is expected to begin in the coming months with substantial completion expected in 2030. The contract value was added to the company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

