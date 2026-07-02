Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Moves -3.47%: What You Should Know

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed at $76.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.47% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

The construction company's stock has climbed by 10.03% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.55%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.56 billion, indicating a 13.71% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion, indicating changes of +20.75% and +12.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Tutor Perini is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.39 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.