Tutor Perini (TPC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Tutor Perini (TPC) ending at $25.02, denoting a +1.5% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The construction company's shares have seen an increase of 16.16% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tutor Perini will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 122.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.18 billion, showing a 15.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion, which would represent changes of +133.33% and +18.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Tutor Perini is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tutor Perini is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.95, which means Tutor Perini is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)

