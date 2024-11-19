Tutor Perini to Serve as Managing Partner for $1.18B Project

Tutor Perini Corporation’s TPC joint venture (JV) with O&G Industries, Inc. has been selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for a $1.18-billion project.



Following the contract announcement, TPC stock gained 7.2% during trading hours and inched up 0.9% in the after-hours on Monday.

Here’s What to Know About TPC’s New Win

The newly awarded contract encompasses the Guideway and Stations Project at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, condensed under the AirTrain Newark Replacement Program.



Per the contract, the JV will be responsible for designing and constructing a 2.5-mile elevated, automated people-mover train system comprising three stations. This will replace the existing AirTrain, which has operated since 1996.



For the project, Tutor Perini will be serving as the managing partner with 25% of weightage alongside O&G Industries. Parsons Corporation will be serving as the JV’s lead design subcontractor for the Guideway and Stations Project.

Tutor Perini’s Consistent Contract Wins

TPC's efficient project execution, diversified delivery methods and services have aided it in getting contracts and awards consistently. This is the company's primary growth driver, which adds to its backlog level, thus determining its long-term growth prospects in this everchanging economy.



At the end of Sept. 30, 2024, the company backlog was $14 billion, which was up sequentially from $10.42 billion and from $10.16 billion on Dec. 31, 2023. The impressive increase in the backlog was driven by several new projects, which the company received in the third quarter of 2024. Some significant new awards include the $1.66-billion City Center Guideway and Stations Project in Honolulu; the $1.1-billion Kensico-Eastview Connection Tunnel in New York for Frontier-Kemper; and a healthcare campus project in California worth more than $1 billion for Rudolph and Sletten.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given this robust growth trend, the TPC stock has gained 36.7% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 28.4% growth. Tutor Perini expects its backlog to grow notably in the remainder of 2024 following into 2025, given the fair share of various large project opportunities on its way.

