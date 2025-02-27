Tutor Perini Corporation Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$79.43 million, or -$1.51 per share. This compares with -$47.53 million, or -$0.91 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $1.067 billion from $1.021 billion last year.

Tutor Perini Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$79.43 Mln. vs. -$47.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.51 vs. -$0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.067 Bln vs. $1.021 Bln last year.

