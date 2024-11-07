Turtle Beach Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Turtle Beach Corp ( (HEAR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Turtle Beach Corp presented to its investors.

Turtle Beach Corporation is a prominent player in the gaming accessories market, known for its innovative headsets, controllers, and other gaming peripherals. The company recently reported impressive third-quarter results for 2024, showing significant growth and strong financial performance. Key highlights from Turtle Beach’s latest earnings report include a 60% year-over-year increase in net revenue to $94.4 million, a substantial turnaround from a net loss of $3.6 million last year to a net income of $3.4 million, and a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA, which rose to $16.3 million from just $1.0 million in the prior year. The company’s strategic acquisition of Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP) earlier in the year has contributed to these strong results, with organic revenue growth of 15% excluding PDP’s contributions. The integration of PDP is progressing well, with the company expecting synergies exceeding initial estimates, further reflecting in a 630 basis point increase in gross margin. Looking forward, Turtle Beach remains optimistic about the continued demand for its products and has raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, highlighting confidence in its future performance and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

