Turnium’s OMNIA Revolutionizes UK Retail Network

Rmr Science Technologies (TSE:TTGI) has released an update.

Turnium Technology Group’s channel partner, SDWAN & SASE Solutions, has secured a contract to modernize a major UK retailer’s network with their OMNIA platform, promising enhanced performance and substantial cost savings. This deployment replaces traditional MPLS networks at over 200 locations, offering up to 1 gigabit per second throughput and integrating advanced security measures. The transition underscores how Turnium’s solutions can drive significant improvements in network efficiency and financial benefits for large enterprises.

For further insights into TSE:TTGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.