Turnium’s OMNIA Revolutionizes UK Retail Network

October 21, 2024 — 03:03 pm EDT

Rmr Science Technologies (TSE:TTGI) has released an update.

Turnium Technology Group’s channel partner, SDWAN & SASE Solutions, has secured a contract to modernize a major UK retailer’s network with their OMNIA platform, promising enhanced performance and substantial cost savings. This deployment replaces traditional MPLS networks at over 200 locations, offering up to 1 gigabit per second throughput and integrating advanced security measures. The transition underscores how Turnium’s solutions can drive significant improvements in network efficiency and financial benefits for large enterprises.

