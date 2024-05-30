News & Insights

Stocks

Turnium Technology Group Acquires Claratti Limited

May 30, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rmr Science Technologies (TSE:TTGI) has released an update.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Claratti Limited, aiming to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary with an initial purchase price of CAD$6.0 million in Turnium Shares, and additional earn-out payments up to CAD$4.0 million based on future EBITDA performance. The deal involves specific resale restrictions on the Turnium Shares to be issued to Claratti’s securityholders. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance Turnium’s portfolio in the cloud-native software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) sector.

For further insights into TSE:TTGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.