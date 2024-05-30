Turnium Technology Group Acquires Claratti Limited

Rmr Science Technologies (TSE:TTGI) has released an update.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Claratti Limited, aiming to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary with an initial purchase price of CAD$6.0 million in Turnium Shares, and additional earn-out payments up to CAD$4.0 million based on future EBITDA performance. The deal involves specific resale restrictions on the Turnium Shares to be issued to Claratti’s securityholders. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance Turnium’s portfolio in the cloud-native software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) sector.

