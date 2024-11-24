Turners Automotive Maintains Growth Amid Retail Challenges

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (AU:TRA) has released an update.

Turners Automotive Group Ltd showcases its resilience with a diversified business model that led to a 5% increase in net profit before tax during a challenging retail downturn. The company reported a slight decline in revenue but offset this with significant gains in its finance, insurance, and credit management segments, maintaining strong dividend growth. With improving market conditions, Turners is poised for a record-breaking FY25, exceeding its $50 million target.

