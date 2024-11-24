News & Insights

Turners Automotive Group Ltd Announces Half-Year Results

November 24, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (AU:TRA) has released an update.

Turners Automotive Group Ltd has released its financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company acknowledges potential uncertainties in the market, such as changes in government policies and economic conditions, that could impact future financial performance. Investors are advised to consider these factors when assessing the company’s outlook.

