News & Insights

Stocks

Turkcell Secures Approval for $1 Billion Debt Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has received approval from the Capital Markets Board for the issuance of debt instruments up to USD 1 billion in international markets. This move includes both sustainable and non-sustainable debt offerings, reflecting Turkcell’s commitment to sustainable finance as outlined in their newly approved Sustainable Finance Framework. The approval marks a significant step for the company in leveraging international financial markets to support its growth initiatives.

For further insights into TKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.