Turkcell Secures Approval for $1 Billion Debt Issuance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has received approval from the Capital Markets Board for the issuance of debt instruments up to USD 1 billion in international markets. This move includes both sustainable and non-sustainable debt offerings, reflecting Turkcell’s commitment to sustainable finance as outlined in their newly approved Sustainable Finance Framework. The approval marks a significant step for the company in leveraging international financial markets to support its growth initiatives.

