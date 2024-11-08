News & Insights

Turkcell Reports Q3 2024 Results and Strategic Shifts

November 08, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting significant developments in its operational and financial performance. The company has streamlined its portfolio by completing the transfer of shares in Lifecell LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, and LLC Ukrtower, marking these as discontinued operations. These strategic moves align with Turkcell’s focus on core telecom and digital services both domestically in Türkiye and internationally.

