Turkcell Reports Q3 2024 Results and Strategic Shifts

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting significant developments in its operational and financial performance. The company has streamlined its portfolio by completing the transfer of shares in Lifecell LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, and LLC Ukrtower, marking these as discontinued operations. These strategic moves align with Turkcell’s focus on core telecom and digital services both domestically in Türkiye and internationally.

For further insights into TKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.