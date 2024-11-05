Turkcell Announces Interest Rate for New Bond

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has set the interest rate for its TRY 800 million financing bond at 13.5841% for the first coupon payment. The bond, issued to qualified investors in Türkiye, has a 92-day maturity, reflecting Turkcell’s strategic financial planning amidst evolving market conditions. This move is likely to attract attention from investors seeking opportunities in the Turkish debt market.

For further insights into TKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.