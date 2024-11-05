News & Insights

Turkcell Announces Interest Rate for New Bond

November 05, 2024 — 04:19 pm EST

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has set the interest rate for its TRY 800 million financing bond at 13.5841% for the first coupon payment. The bond, issued to qualified investors in Türkiye, has a 92-day maturity, reflecting Turkcell’s strategic financial planning amidst evolving market conditions. This move is likely to attract attention from investors seeking opportunities in the Turkish debt market.

