Tuktu Resources Reports Strong Well Performance

Jasper Mining (TSE:TUK) has released an update.

Tuktu Resources Ltd. has reported strong production from its discovery well in the Alberta Deep Basin, with average rates of 394 barrels per day and high deliverability due to excellent reservoir conditions. Following a temporary shutdown for regulatory compliance, the company anticipates resuming unrestricted production by December 2024.

For further insights into TSE:TUK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.