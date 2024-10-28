News & Insights

Tuktu Resources Reports Strong Well Performance

October 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

October 28, 2024

Jasper Mining (TSE:TUK) has released an update.

Tuktu Resources Ltd. has reported strong production from its discovery well in the Alberta Deep Basin, with average rates of 394 barrels per day and high deliverability due to excellent reservoir conditions. Following a temporary shutdown for regulatory compliance, the company anticipates resuming unrestricted production by December 2024.

