TUI Group Q3 Underlying EBIT Rises; Revenue Up 9.5% - Quick Facts

August 14, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) posted a third quarter loss of 103.6 million euros compared to a loss of 52.5 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.10 euros compared to 0.07 euros. Underlying EBIT was 231.9 million euros, up 36.8%. Revenue was 5.79 billion euros, an increase of 9.5%.

The company reconfirmed guidance for fiscal 2024. The company's mid-term guidance includes plan to generate underlying EBIT growth of approximately 7-10% CAGR.

