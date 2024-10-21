News & Insights

Stocks

TuHURA Biosciences Merges with Kintara to Advance Cancer Therapy

October 21, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TuHURA Biosciences ( (HURA) ) just unveiled an update.

In a significant merger, TuHURA Biosciences has joined forces with Kintara Therapeutics, aiming to revolutionize cancer immunotherapy by tackling resistance issues. The newly combined entity, trading under ‘HURA’ on Nasdaq, plans to launch a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2025 focused on Merkel Cell Carcinoma. With a $31 million funding secured, TuHURA aims to advance its innovative technologies, potentially unlocking new avenues in oncology treatments and creating substantial value for investors.

For detailed information about HURA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HURA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.