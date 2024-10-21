TuHURA Biosciences Merges with Kintara to Advance Cancer Therapy

TuHURA Biosciences ( (HURA) ) just unveiled an update.

In a significant merger, TuHURA Biosciences has joined forces with Kintara Therapeutics, aiming to revolutionize cancer immunotherapy by tackling resistance issues. The newly combined entity, trading under ‘HURA’ on Nasdaq, plans to launch a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2025 focused on Merkel Cell Carcinoma. With a $31 million funding secured, TuHURA aims to advance its innovative technologies, potentially unlocking new avenues in oncology treatments and creating substantial value for investors.

For detailed information about HURA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.