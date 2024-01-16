Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 813,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 231,000. Shares of WTAI were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 0.6% with over 82.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 7% on volume of over 73.4 million shares. Stem is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 12.9%.

