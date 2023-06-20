News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOXQ

June 20, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 755,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of SOXQ were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 0.9% with over 34.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 3.8% on volume of over 32.6 million shares. Allegro Microsystems is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
