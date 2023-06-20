The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 755,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of SOXQ were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 0.9% with over 34.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 3.8% on volume of over 32.6 million shares. Allegro Microsystems is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOXQ

