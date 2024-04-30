Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cvs Health, trading up about 0.3% with over 2.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teladoc Health, off about 2.5% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Tenet Healthcare is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 10.9% on the day, while American Well is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF
