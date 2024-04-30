News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

April 30, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 307,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of IHF were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cvs Health, trading up about 0.3% with over 2.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teladoc Health, off about 2.5% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Tenet Healthcare is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 10.9% on the day, while American Well is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

