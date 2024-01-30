The iShares North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 520,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 94,000. Shares of IGE were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Schlumberger, trading off about 8.8% with over 32.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, up about 0.9% on volume of over 20.9 million shares. Helmerich & Payne is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 12.9% on the day, while Weatherford International is lagging other components of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 11%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE

