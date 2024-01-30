Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Schlumberger, trading off about 8.8% with over 32.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, up about 0.9% on volume of over 20.9 million shares. Helmerich & Payne is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 12.9% on the day, while Weatherford International is lagging other components of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 11%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE
