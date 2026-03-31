Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ondas, trading up about 7.5% with over 28.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.2% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Applied Optoelectronics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 3.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTL
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