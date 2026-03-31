The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 213,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of XTL were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ondas, trading up about 7.5% with over 28.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.2% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Applied Optoelectronics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTL

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