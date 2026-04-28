Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.9% with over 100.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel (INTC), down about 3% on volume of over 74.9 million shares. Commvault Systems is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.3% on the day, while Vistance Networks is lagging other components of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 48.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VGT
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