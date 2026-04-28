The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 400,000. Shares of VGT were down about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.9% with over 100.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel (INTC), down about 3% on volume of over 74.9 million shares. Commvault Systems is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.3% on the day, while Vistance Networks is lagging other components of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 48.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VGT

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