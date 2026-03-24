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Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VEGI

March 24, 2026 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 574,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of VEGI were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were CNH Industrial, trading up about 2.2% with over 17.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mosaic, up about 2.8% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. CF Industries Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.1% on the day, while Vital Farms is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VEGIVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VEGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

VEGI
CNH
MOS
CF
VITL

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