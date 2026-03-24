Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were CNH Industrial, trading up about 2.2% with over 17.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mosaic, up about 2.8% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. CF Industries Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.1% on the day, while Vital Farms is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VEGI
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