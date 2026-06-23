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Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TVAL

June 23, 2026 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The T. Rowe Price Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of TVAL were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading down about 4% with over 60.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology, off about 11.1% on volume of over 27.9 million shares. International Business Machines is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TVALVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TVAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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