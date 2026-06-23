Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading down about 4% with over 60.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology, off about 11.1% on volume of over 27.9 million shares. International Business Machines is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TVAL
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