The T. Rowe Price Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of TVAL were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading down about 4% with over 60.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology, off about 11.1% on volume of over 27.9 million shares. International Business Machines is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TVAL

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