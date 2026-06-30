Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Mosaic, trading down about 5.3% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 0.2% on volume of over 5.4 million shares. Ivanhoe Electric is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Fervo Energy is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.