The T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 477,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of TURF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Mosaic, trading down about 5.3% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 0.2% on volume of over 5.4 million shares. Ivanhoe Electric is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Fervo Energy is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

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