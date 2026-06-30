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TURF

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

June 30, 2026 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 477,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of TURF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Mosaic, trading down about 5.3% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 0.2% on volume of over 5.4 million shares. Ivanhoe Electric is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Fervo Energy is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURFVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TURF
MOS
VALE
IE
FRVO

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