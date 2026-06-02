The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 788,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of SDOG were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading up about 13.9% with over 106.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 1.8% on volume of over 43.1 million shares. Accenture is lagging other components of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDOG

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