Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading up about 13.9% with over 106.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 1.8% on volume of over 43.1 million shares. Accenture is lagging other components of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDOG
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