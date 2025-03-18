News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QINT

March 18, 2025

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 674,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of QINT were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 3.4% with over 24.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Barrick Gold, up about 0.9% on volume of over 20.8 million shares. WIX.COM is lagging other components of the American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4%.

