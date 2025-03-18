Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 3.4% with over 24.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Barrick Gold, up about 0.9% on volume of over 20.8 million shares. WIX.COM is lagging other components of the American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QINT
