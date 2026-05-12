Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Plug Power, trading up about 2.1% with over 138.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, off about 13.2% on volume of over 34.5 million shares. Vestis is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 33% on the day, while Zoominfo Technologies is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, trading lower by about 33.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ
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