The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 78,000. Shares of PRFZ were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Plug Power, trading up about 2.1% with over 138.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, off about 13.2% on volume of over 34.5 million shares. Vestis is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 33% on the day, while Zoominfo Technologies is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, trading lower by about 33.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

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