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PRFZ

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

May 12, 2026 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 78,000. Shares of PRFZ were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Plug Power, trading up about 2.1% with over 138.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, off about 13.2% on volume of over 34.5 million shares. Vestis is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 33% on the day, while Zoominfo Technologies is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, trading lower by about 33.9%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PRFZ
PLUG
HIMS
VSTS
GTM

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