Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Banco Bradesco, trading down about 1.3% with over 30.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 1% on volume of over 21.5 million shares. Truist Financial is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while W.R. Berkley is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG
