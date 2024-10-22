News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

October 22, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 267,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of IXG were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Banco Bradesco, trading down about 1.3% with over 30.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 1% on volume of over 21.5 million shares. Truist Financial is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while W.R. Berkley is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

