Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Coreweave, trading up about 9.6% with over 26.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arm Holdings, off about 2.9% on volume of over 8.2 million shares. BLSH is lagging other components of the Renaissance IPO ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPO
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