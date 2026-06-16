The Renaissance IPO ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 151,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of IPO were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Coreweave, trading up about 9.6% with over 26.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arm Holdings, off about 2.9% on volume of over 8.2 million shares. BLSH is lagging other components of the Renaissance IPO ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPO

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