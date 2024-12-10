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EUSA

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA

December 10, 2024 — 02:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 394,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of EUSA were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.8% with over 118.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.7% on volume of over 66.7 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 20.7% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, trading lower by about 15.1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSAVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

EUSA
NVDA
TSLA
MDB

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