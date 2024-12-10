Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.8% with over 118.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.7% on volume of over 66.7 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 20.7% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, trading lower by about 15.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA
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