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EPU

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPU

June 09, 2026 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 288,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 90,000. Shares of EPU were up about 4.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Buenaventura Mining, trading up about 1.3% with over 722,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Credicorp, up about 8.7% on volume of over 641,000 shares. Intercorp Financial Services is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 10.6% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF, trading up by about 1.2%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPUVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

EPU
BVN
BAP
IFS
SCCO

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