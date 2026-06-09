Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Buenaventura Mining, trading up about 1.3% with over 722,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Credicorp, up about 8.7% on volume of over 641,000 shares. Intercorp Financial Services is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 10.6% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF, trading up by about 1.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPU
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