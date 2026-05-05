Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, trading up about 1.3% with over 22.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, up about 0.3% on volume of over 17.7 million shares. State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while State Street Communication Services Select Sector is lagging other components of the 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EDGU
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