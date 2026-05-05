The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 544,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of EDGU were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, trading up about 1.3% with over 22.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, up about 0.3% on volume of over 17.7 million shares. State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while State Street Communication Services Select Sector is lagging other components of the 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EDGU

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