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DHLX

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHLX

April 07, 2026 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 88,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of DHLX were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AMAZON.COM, trading off about 0.8% with over 10.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, off about 0.9% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Conocophillips is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.5% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHLXVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHLX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DHLX
AMZN
MSFT
COP
SBAC

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