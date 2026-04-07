Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AMAZON.COM, trading off about 0.8% with over 10.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, off about 0.9% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Conocophillips is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.5% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHLX
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