The Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 88,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of DHLX were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AMAZON.COM, trading off about 0.8% with over 10.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, off about 0.9% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Conocophillips is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.5% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHLX

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