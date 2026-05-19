Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were APA, trading up about 0.7% with over 3.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CVS Health, off about 0.9% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. RES is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while COHU is lagging other components of the The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CGV
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