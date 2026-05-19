The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 322,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of CGV were off about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were APA, trading up about 0.7% with over 3.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CVS Health, off about 0.9% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. RES is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while COHU is lagging other components of the The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CGV

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