Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 0.8% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX, down about 0.5% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Echostar is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Infrastructure Active ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BILT
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