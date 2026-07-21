The iShares Infrastructure Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 384,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of BILT were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 0.8% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX, down about 0.5% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Echostar is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Infrastructure Active ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BILT

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