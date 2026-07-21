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BILT

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BILT

July 21, 2026 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares Infrastructure Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 384,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of BILT were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 0.8% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX, down about 0.5% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Echostar is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Infrastructure Active ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BILTVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BILT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BILT
PCG
CSX
ECHO
SBAC

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