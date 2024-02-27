News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, GDXJ

February 27, 2024 — 11:45 am EST

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Viking Therapeutics, up about 99.7% and shares of Beam Therapeutics, up about 32.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 0.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Oceanagold, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Gold Royalty, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

