In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of New Gold (NGD), up about 7.7% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, off about 6.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Pacwest Bancorp, lower by about 24.3%, and shares of Western Alliance, lower by about 18.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, KRE

