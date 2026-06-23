In trading on Tuesday, the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Edgewell Personal Care, up about 13.2% and shares of Bellring Brands, up about 6.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF, off about 8.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sandisk, lower by about 12.5%, and shares of Credo Technology Group Holding, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: FSTA, AIS

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