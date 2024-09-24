News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Services

September 24, 2024 — 02:54 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.7% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 13.13% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 15.28% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 13.56% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CE make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 16.42% on a year-to-date basis. Las Vegas Sands Corp, meanwhile, is down 8.33% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 7.13% year-to-date. Combined, LVS and WYNN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+1.1%
Services+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Industrial+0.1%
Energy-0.2%
Utilities-0.3%
Healthcare-0.4%
Financial-0.4%

