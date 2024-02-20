In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Applied Optoelectronics, down about 9.8% and shares of Ichor Holdings down about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are computers shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Super Micro Computer, trading lower by about 11.3% and Aurora Innovation, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Computers

