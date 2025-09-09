Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.1% and 6.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 8.55% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 15.36% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 16.27% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Services stocks, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.53% on a year-to-date basis. Fox Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.65% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 22.82% year-to-date. Combined, FOX and FOXA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-2.0%
