As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Fortive's Chief Financial Officer, Mark D. Okerstrom, made a $1.00M purchase of FTV, buying 21,300 shares at a cost of $47.03 a piece. So far Okerstrom is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $48.49. Fortive is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Director George A. Borba Jr. bought $999,999 worth of CVB Financial, buying 53,567 shares at a cost of $18.67 a piece. CVB Financial is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Borba Jr. is in the green, up about 1.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.95.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: FTV, CVBF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.