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Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: EOI, YEXT

July 14, 2026 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Charles Gaffney bought 25,000 shares of EOI, at a cost of $20.11 each, for a total investment of $502,705. Thus far Gaffney is down about 0.8% on the buy, with the stock trading as low as $19.94 at last check today. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gaffney in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Daniel J. Englander purchased $397,910 worth of Yext, purchasing 76,190 shares at a cost of $5.22 each. Yext is trading up about 5.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Englander is in the green, up about 5.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.51.

Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: EOI, YEXTVIDEO: Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: EOI, YEXT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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EOI
YEXT

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