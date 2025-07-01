As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, CIO David M. Boitano purchased $346,260 worth of LTC Properties, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $34.63 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Boitano in the past twelve months. LTC Properties is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Boitano was up about 0.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LTC trading as high as $34.87 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: LTC

