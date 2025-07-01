Markets
LTC

Tuesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: LTC

July 01, 2025 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, CIO David M. Boitano purchased $346,260 worth of LTC Properties, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $34.63 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Boitano in the past twelve months. LTC Properties is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Boitano was up about 0.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LTC trading as high as $34.87 at last check today.

Tuesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: LTCVIDEO: Tuesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: LTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.